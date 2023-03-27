Spring is in the air

The spring garden show at New Orleans City Park’s Botanical Garden is this Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend-long event features more than 50 booths with educational opportunities, plants, live music, arts and crafts and more. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids, free for children ages 5 and under, and free for Friends of City Park members with proof of membership.

Grab your Easter basket and hit the Lafitte Greenway Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza. Hosted by the Friends of the Lafitte Greenway and NORD, the event will feature food, a sack race, music and an Easter egg hunt. Find out more and register here.

Forget the bonnets, Ellen Macomber is hosting an Easter headdress workshop Sunday, April 2, 2 to 4 p.m. A registration fee of $100 includes bubbles, craft materials, instruction and guidance to make your own springy creation.

Talkin’ Jazz Fest

Festival season is heating up and we have a new podcast for you to check out – “Beyond the Music.” Each week in April, I will sit down with those that make Jazz Fest happen, from visual artists to musicians, food vendors and more. We are super excited to bring it to you, and we hope you will “tune in” in anticipation and celebration. Just click on our “Blogs” tab for the latest episodes, plus all of our other “Beyond” podcasts.

Literary YouTube

Looking to connect with writers and authors, check out Blue Cypress Books’ Book Banter virtual event series. It streams every other Thursday at 5 p.m. on Facebook and on the shop’s YouTube channel. Poet Gina Ferrara is up next in celebration of National Poetry Month.

Food Podcasts

Foodies and podcasts lovers will want to add the Southern Food and Beverage Museum’s series “Tip of the Tongue” to your listening line up. Host Liz Williams guides listeners through the intersection of food, drink, culture, history and more. Recent episodes have explored culinary Italy, cooking with lavender, Caribbean rum and more.