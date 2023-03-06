Popping out

The warmer weather + spring vibes = time for some frozen treats. Check out Big O Pops for their latest popsicle creations. You can find them usually on Thursday and Friday afternoons at Markey Park or check out their Instagram for the latest info and schedule while their brick-and-mortar location is finalized at Beanlandia (coming soon).

Baker’s delight

If you are planning some spring baking, whether it’s for St. Patrick’s Day, St. Joseph’s Day, Easter or just because, check out these hand-dyed, micro batch sweet sprinkle creations from River Road Sprinkle Co. I am obsessed with their color combinations, holiday inspired sprinkles and all the eye-popping ideas on their Instagram. I can easily go down a sprinkle rabbit hole looking at their inspiration page alone.

Cookie time

It’s also Girl Scout cookie season! Support local troops by searching for booth locations and times on the scout website. There’s also a “ship directly to your door” option benefitting your neighborhood troop. Stock up on Thin Mints now!

Poetry in the making

Compose sweet sentiments, express your inner thoughts or draft a dramatic opus at the “Poetry in the Park” event this Saturday, March 11, 3 to 5 p.m. in Audubon Park. The event is free and open to the public and is hosted by VAYLA New Orleans. The guided session is designed to free your mind while enjoying the outdoors. Light refreshments will be provided, so bring a blanket and your favorite writing pad and pen.

Additionally, the session will open with a community vigil and meditation marking the upcoming second anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings, honoring those lives lost as well as those impacted by anti-Asian violence.