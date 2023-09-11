Subscribe
On Assignment

Week of September 11: Dinner, Spooky Things and Carnival Already?

September 11, 2023   |By
spooky
Photo from Gris-Gris | instagram.com/grisgrisnola

Market Weekend

Shop local and support Dime Store Cowgirl Trading Post’s Maui Mutual Aid Fundraiser, helping to provide essential financial aid to those affected by the recent Hawaiian wildfires. On Friday, Sept. 15, 5 to 10 p.m., vendors will have tropical sweet treats, frozen pops, vintage clothing items, handmade crafts, a raffle basket and much more!

Continue the market vibes with the fall Little Flea Market located at the Hotel Saint Vincent in the Lower Garden District on Saturday, Sept. 16, 12 to 5 p.m. Vendors will have antiques, vintage items, furniture, plants and more, plus there will be plenty of food, drink, music and face painting for kids.

Deliciously Spooky

It’s not quite spooky season yet, but for those that love a fun fright, head on over to Gris-Gris to Go Go and pick up one of these skull puff pastries to go. Fillings change each week, with a recent selection featuring pastries stuffed with roast beef, caramelized onion and cheddar on the menu.

And if you’re really getting in the mood, check out our not-too-spooky podcast Beyond the Grave for some ghostly New Orleans history. Like, subscribe and stay tuned for Season 2 this October! Available here and or wherever you get your podcasts.

Dinner Party

If you love subscription boxes, cooking and chic entertaining, Moveable Feast recently announced their latest culinary line-up. Co-founded by John Stubbs of New Orleans’ restaurant Jewel of the South and Jon Sybert of Tail Up Goat in Washington, D.C., Moveable Feast is a nationwide dinner party box with a multi-course menu packed each month. Reservations are open now for the fall options, with the boxes now featuring add-on cocktail kits featuring Jewel of the South’s award-winning cocktails. Get cooking!

Carnival Time?

Finally, Mardi Gras is early this year and Stronghold Studios just opened their first round of house float bookings for those looking to get a jump on Carnival. From oversized flowers to unicorns and more, they can help make your purple, green and gold (and more) ideas come to life. Check them out here.

What's New

Let Them Eat Cake

Wediquette Wednesday: Can I change my seating assignment if I don’t know my tablemates? 

Each Wednesday, we tackle wedding etiquette. At times, it’s a reader question or one from a colleague, friend or family...
Things To Do

Fa-BOO-lous Family Fun at Boo at the Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Tiny little Barbies, petite princesses, miniature Top Gun pilots, friendly ghouls and happy goblins can...
Theatre + Art

NOLA Project Takes Its Talents To Lafitte Greenway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – All aboard for a trip to Transylvania (and another NOLA Project world premiere). Everyone’s favorite bloodthirsty...
Things To Do

The Al Copeland Foundation Auctioning Off Ultra Rare 2007 Saloon Parnelli Jones Edition Ford Mustang

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In next month’s Cruisin’ the Coast event the 26th Annual Vicari Collector Car Auction kicks off...
Bars

A Palm&Pine Party to Celebrate Mexican Independence Day

NEW ORLEANS (press release) –  Palm&Pine will host an upcoming Mexican Independence Day celebration. Palm&Pine’s celebration will support Puentes New Orleans and their...

