The holiday season isn’t typically associated with wellness – or optimal health in general for that matter. Seasonal parties and holiday celebrations fill the calendar, peak flu season rears its ugly head and the standard seasonal blues tend to make an appearance. While the holidays are meant to be enjoyed, they are also the perfect time to get organized and make a wellness plan for the coming year. Start prioritizing physical wellbeing with specials on gym memberships and wellness studios, review health coverage plans for the new year, schedule that check-up that’s been put on the back burner or get ahead on an aging plan. Enter the new year feeling your best with these wellness resources.

Medical Resources

The Blood Center

The Holiday’s mean food, family… and a heightened need for blood donations! Increased elective surgeries and travel accidents can result in a decline in hospital blood supplies. Blood donors and those who’ve never donated before are encouraged to roll up their sleeves for our community’s patients. Blood components are used daily for orthopedic and cardiovascular surgeries, cancer treatment, in trauma situations and childbirth; and because blood can’t be manufactured, it’s always needed.

Businesses, civic and religious groups are encouraged to host blood drives as many schools are on break. Call 800-86-BLOOD to learn how easy and rewarding organizing a blood drive can be. Healthy individuals 17 or older (or 16 with a parent’s consent) should visit thebloodcenter.org to find a blood drive in your area.

Give the gift that will truly be remembered. Hospitals don’t get a break from patient care on Christmas or New Year’s. It’s the blood donated BEFORE an emergency that’s going to save a life tomorrow, so donate today! Visit thebloodcenter.org or call 1-800-86-BLOOD to learn more.

NeuroJust

While the holiday season can be a time of joy, holiday depression is a serious concern for a great deal of the population. In fact, 64% of those with mental illness find that the holidays worsen their condition – but this doesn’t have to be the case. Using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS therapy), NeuroJust offers patients long-term relief from depression free of any systemic symptoms associated with antidepressant medications. TMS uses a non-invasive, MRI-strength magnetic impulse to return the brain to proper neurochemical balance. Treating the neurological source of depression and not just its symptoms, 84% of TMS patients experience relief in as little as several weeks.

Performed by a compassionate team of physicians and expertly-trained staff, TMS sessions are outpatient, painless treatments that take place in just about 20-minutes with no sedation. Treatment rooms are configured so patients can relax, listen to music, watch TV and interact with NeuroJust’s patient advocates.

With TMS therapy, NeuroJust changes patients’ minds so they can change their lives. NeuroJust accepts most commercial insurance and TRICARE. To learn more, visit neurojust.com or call 504-619-8695.

Tulane Bariatric Center

In the middle of the Holiday season – surrounded by parties, family, friends and good food – it can be tough to stick to a weight loss plan. While we know many of us struggle with willpower, not many know that obesity affects over 67% of the adult population in the United States! The Tulane Bariatric Center thinks differently about obesity. We know obesity is a chronic medical condition, and our board-certified physicians are experts in both surgical and non-surgical medical weight loss. Our Tulane Doctors and expert clinical staff take the time to know you, explain your options and formulate a plan tailored to your individual goals and needs. If you’ve tried weight loss programs in the past but did not see the success you were hoping for, you are not alone.

Our Tulane Doctors are here to help: Call 504-988-BARI or visit tulaneweightloss.com today to get started on your personalized weight loss journey.

Lupo Center for Aesthetic & General Dermatology

For more than 38 years, the Lupo Center for Aesthetic & General Dermatology has treated patients of all ages and skin types to help them look their personal best. Dr. Mary Lupo, founder and one of the nation’s leading experts in the field of non-surgical skin rejuvenation, is joined by cosmetic fellowship-trained dermatologist Dr. Nina Hartman.

The two board-certified dermatologists and their team listen carefully to each patient’s needs and personal desires in order to design individualized treatment plans and provide unparalleled service. Their comprehensive approach with innovative and ethical skin care gives each patient a natural, meaningful result.

The Lupo Center for Aesthetic & General Dermatology specializes in a wide variety of cosmetic services including injectables, state-of-the-art lasers and devices, peels and rejuvenation treatments, as well as medical and surgical dermatologic care, which sets them apart from med spas and non-specialist cosmetic centers. To schedule an appointment, visit drmarylupo.com or call 504-777-3047.

Fitness & Wellness

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Ever wanted to train like World Champion boxer Floyd Mayweather? Mayweather Boxing + Fitness allows beginners and advanced athletes alike to do just that. Located in the heart of New Orleans’ Warehouse District, this NEW state-of-the-art facility offers an authentic experience for those wanting to learn from Floyd’s techniques and training regimens, while getting in the best shape of their lives in a group fitness setting. Their hybrid boxing and functional training programs are led by world-class pro trainers. The studio also offers fitness only classes to include TRX and strength training.

The workouts are designed to use every muscle with a strategic combination of boxing, strength, cardio, and conditioning intervals. With group classes and personal training sessions offered 7 days a week, studio-goers can always expect a high-calorie burn session that fits with their schedule.

To register for a FREE CLASS or explore a membership, visit Mayweather Boxing + Fitness at 897 St. Joseph Street, call 504-930-4730, or go to mayweather.fit/downtown-nola/.

MELT Sauna

Opened by registered nurse and wellness advocate Amanda Barrios, MELT Infrared Sauna + Cold Plunge is the ultimate method of taking care of the mind, body and soul. The one-of-a-kind wellness and recovery studio offers private sessions where clients can relax, meditate, watch their favorite show or lift weights, all followed with a frozen, essential oil towelette.

Generating heat using a full spectrum of infrared lights, MELT’s 40-minute infrared sauna sessions offer a multitude of benefits including chronic and acute pain reduction, skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, release of serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins, testosterone boosts and reduced inflammation. To reap the full range of health benefits, take a 3-6 minute Cold Plunge following sauna sessions to trigger changes in the circulatory system and experience positive mental health effects.

The world can be fast paced and draining — detox and feel at peak performance with a regular MELT routine. Experience MELT Infrared Sauna + Cold Plunge at its Lakeview location by booking a reservation at meltsauna.com.

Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center

Thibodaux Regional’s innovative Wellness Center, located in Lafourche Parish, is making great strides in improving the health and wellness of the region. One of the Center’s initiatives, WellFit, integrates wellness with clinical care, offering individuals the ability to achieve the highest quality, most active lifestyle possible. Participants continue to achieve consistent improvement in walk distance, quality of life indicators, and weight loss.

First of its kind in the state, the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center offers even more opportunities for people to improve their overall health and well-being, featuring Fitness, Sports Medicine, Neurosciences, Pain, Spine, Rehabilitation, Weight Management, Wellness Education and Aquatics Centers.

“The new facilities enhance our current sports and wellness programs while offering opportunities to host outside events and tournaments potentially increasing the economic impact to our area,” said Greg Stock, CEO of Thibodaux Regional.

For more information, visit thibodaux.com.

Health Coverage

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA) is committed to helping you find health plan coverage that is the best fit for your family. Healthcare.gov enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2023. Thanks to recent federal changes, any dependents who were covered on your plan could now be able to buy plans on healthcare.gov. And, many people qualify for tax credits to help pay for their health plans. Create an account and see what’s available to you.

Need help reviewing your plan options? You can work with a licensed, experienced agent at no cost. Connect with one by visiting getplanoptions.com or calling 1-844-GET-BLUE (1-844-438-2583). There is no obligation to buy because you speak to an agent. Visit straighttalkla.com or connect with us on social media @BCBSLA to get more 2023 enrollment tips.

For more information on BCBSLA, visit bcbsla.com or call 1-800-495-2583.

Senior Living

The Peristyle at Bucktown

Located at 1443 Seminole Avenue in the heart of Bucktown, the Peristyle at Bucktown is the newest of the Peristyle Homes located just one block from Lake Pontchartrain. Peristyle Residences offer Residential Assisted Living and Memory Care in the comfort of luxurious, intimate homes complete with private bedrooms. At The Peristyle at Bucktown, the best of both worlds is at your fingertips. The Peristyle at Bucktown offers senior care services in a true residence that larger assisted living communities can emulate, but never truly compare. Peristyle Residences pride themselves in providing the highest level of care, comfort and compassion to seniors, offering peace of mind to their loved ones.

The Peristyle at Bucktown is specifically designed and built for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and is now accepting priority reservations. Schedule a tour today at peristyleresidences.com or by calling 504-285-5188.