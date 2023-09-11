Westbank Heritage Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival will offer two days of live music featuring Michelle, Juvenile, Cupid, Choppa, a Gospel Explosion, and favored local artists and bands Sept. 23-24. The FREE, 2-day event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the John A. Alario Center and Segnette Field, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego.
The lineups for the Westbank Heritage Festival and the Gospel Explosion are as follows:
|WBHF Lineup | Saturday, Sept. 23 | Segnette Field (Outdoors)
|12 p.m.
|DJ
|1:45 p.m.
|Ursuline Lionettes
|2:30 p.m.
|Ragin’ Rebelz & R-Tadax
|3:30 p.m.
|Brass-a-Holics
|4:45 p.m.
|Cupid
|6 p.m.
|Fresh x Reckless
|6:30 p.m.
|Denisia
|7 p.m.
|Universal Language
|7:45 p.m.
|DJ Poppa
|8 p.m.
|K. Michelle
|WBHF Lineup | Sunday, Sept. 24 | Segnette Field (Outdoors)
|12 p.m.
|DJ
|2 p.m.
|Big Fav
|2:30 p.m.
|Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Cherchez La Femme
|3 p.m.
|Tidal Wave Brass Band
|4 p.m.
|Shire Nutt
|4:30 p.m.
|Royal Essence
|5:45 p.m.
|Hot Boy Ronald
|6:30 p.m.
|DJ Polo
|7 p.m.
|Choppa
|7:45 p.m.
|Juvenile
|Gospel Explosion | Sunday, Sept. 24 | Alario Center (Indoors)
|12 p.m.
|Regular Baptist Church
|12:30 p.m.
|St. Joseph the Worker
|1 p.m.
|Kim Che’re
|1:30 p.m.
|Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
|2 p.m.
|Arthur Clayton IV
|2:30 p.m.
|Westside Mass Choir
|3 p.m.
|Jones Sisters
|3:30 p.m.
|Household of Faith
|3:50 p.m.
|Nineveh Baptist Church
The Westbank Heritage Festival will also:
- Feature more than two dozen food, art, and craft vendors along the Best Bank Boulevard presented by Priority Health Care
- Debut the inaugural festival poster and Best Bank Artist Avenue presented by Jonathan Stewart State Farm
- Promote community and inspiration on the Gospel Explosion main stage presented by Our Community Health
- Activate an interactive KIDS ZONE in partnership with Ochsner Health
All events offer free admission. Parking will be $15 per vehicle.
For more information, visit www.WestbankHeritageFest.com or follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.