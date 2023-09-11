Westbank Heritage Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival will offer two days of live music featuring Michelle, Juvenile, Cupid, Choppa, a Gospel Explosion, and favored local artists and bands Sept. 23-24. The FREE, 2-day event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the John A. Alario Center and Segnette Field, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego.

The lineups for the Westbank Heritage Festival and the Gospel Explosion are as follows:

WBHF Lineup | Saturday, Sept. 23 | Segnette Field (Outdoors) 12 p.m. DJ 1:45 p.m. Ursuline Lionettes 2:30 p.m. Ragin’ Rebelz & R-Tadax 3:30 p.m. Brass-a-Holics 4:45 p.m. Cupid 6 p.m. Fresh x Reckless 6:30 p.m. Denisia 7 p.m. Universal Language 7:45 p.m. DJ Poppa 8 p.m. K. Michelle WBHF Lineup | Sunday, Sept. 24 | Segnette Field (Outdoors) 12 p.m. DJ 2 p.m. Big Fav 2:30 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Cherchez La Femme 3 p.m. Tidal Wave Brass Band 4 p.m. Shire Nutt 4:30 p.m. Royal Essence 5:45 p.m. Hot Boy Ronald 6:30 p.m. DJ Polo 7 p.m. Choppa 7:45 p.m. Juvenile Gospel Explosion | Sunday, Sept. 24 | Alario Center (Indoors) 12 p.m. Regular Baptist Church 12:30 p.m. St. Joseph the Worker 1 p.m. Kim Che’re 1:30 p.m. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church 2 p.m. Arthur Clayton IV 2:30 p.m. Westside Mass Choir 3 p.m. Jones Sisters 3:30 p.m. Household of Faith 3:50 p.m. Nineveh Baptist Church

The Westbank Heritage Festival will also:

Feature more than two dozen food, art, and craft vendors along the Best Bank Boulevard presented by Priority Health Care

Debut the inaugural festival poster and Best Bank Artist Avenue presented by Jonathan Stewart State Farm

Promote community and inspiration on the Gospel Explosion main stage presented by Our Community Health

Activate an interactive KIDS ZONE in partnership with Ochsner Health

All events offer free admission. Parking will be $15 per vehicle.

For more information, visit www.WestbankHeritageFest.com or follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.