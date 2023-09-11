Subscribe
Music + Festivals

Westbank Heritage Festival Announces 2023 Lineup

September 11, 2023   |By
Festival

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival will offer two days of live music featuring Michelle, Juvenile, Cupid, Choppa, a Gospel Explosion, and favored local artists and bands Sept. 23-24. The FREE, 2-day event will take place from noon to 9 p.m. at the John A. Alario Center and Segnette Field, 2000 Segnette Blvd., in Westwego.

The lineups for the Westbank Heritage Festival and the Gospel Explosion are as follows:

WBHF  Lineup | Saturday, Sept. 23 | Segnette Field (Outdoors)
12 p.m.DJ
1:45 p.m.Ursuline Lionettes
2:30 p.m.Ragin’ Rebelz & R-Tadax
3:30 p.m.Brass-a-Holics
4:45 p.m.Cupid
6 p.m.Fresh x Reckless
6:30 p.m.Denisia
7 p.m.Universal Language
7:45 p.m.DJ Poppa
8 p.m.K. Michelle
WBHF Lineup | Sunday, Sept. 24 | Segnette Field (Outdoors)
12 p.m.DJ
2 p.m.Big Fav
2:30 p.m.Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Cherchez La Femme
3 p.m.Tidal Wave Brass Band
4 p.m.Shire Nutt
4:30 p.m.Royal Essence
5:45 p.m.Hot Boy Ronald
6:30 p.m.DJ Polo
7 p.m.Choppa
7:45 p.m.Juvenile
Gospel Explosion | Sunday, Sept. 24 | Alario Center (Indoors)
12 p.m.Regular Baptist Church
12:30 p.m.St. Joseph the Worker
1 p.m.Kim Che’re
1:30 p.m.Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
2 p.m.Arthur Clayton IV
2:30 p.m.Westside Mass Choir
3 p.m.Jones Sisters
3:30 p.m.Household of Faith
3:50 p.m.Nineveh Baptist Church

The Westbank Heritage Festival will also: 

  • Feature more than two dozen food, art, and craft vendors along the Best Bank Boulevard presented by Priority Health Care
  • Debut the inaugural festival poster and Best Bank Artist Avenue presented by Jonathan Stewart State Farm
  • Promote community and inspiration on the Gospel Explosion main stage presented by Our Community Health
  • Activate an interactive KIDS ZONE in partnership with Ochsner Health

All events offer free admission. Parking will be $15 per vehicle.  

For more information, visit www.WestbankHeritageFest.com or follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.

Get the the best in New Orleans dining, shopping, events and more delivered to your inbox.