WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.



For a limited time, the public can purchase VIP access to the “Bestbank” VIP Lounge, which offers full-day access to nearly 2,000 sq. ft. of luxurious climate-controlled lounge space, private viewing areas near the stage, special food and beverage amenities, and more.



Westbank Heritage Festival Lineup

Sunday, Sept. 4

Greater Mount Calvary International Worship Service

Fresh X Reckless

LA Reezy

Street Lyfe

The Lioness

Jelly

Cherchez La Femme

Choppa

DJ Polo

Royal Essence

Musiq Soulchild

Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5

Troy Laz

Shire Nutt

Brass-A-Holics

Gerald Albright

Keith Frank

Tucka

The 2022 Festival is hosted by New Growth Economic Development Association. Event sponsors include: Jefferson Parish Councilmember Byron Lee (District 3), Jefferson Parish, Visit Jefferson Parish, Senator Patrick Connick, State Representative Rodney Lyons, Jonathan Stewart State Farm, Law Office of Mark Spears, Our Community Health Clinic, Just Imagine, Samuel J. Myers Bayou Productions, NPR—WWNO 89.9, WBOK 1230 AM, Heaven 106.7, and KMEZ 102.9. Learn more at www.westbankheritagefest.com.