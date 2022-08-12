WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.



Event:

Westbank Heritage Festival

September 4 – 5, 2022

12pm – 8pm, daily



Location:

Segnette Field at the Alario Center

2000 Segnette Blvd.

Westwego, LA 70094

*Festivities will take place inside the Alario Center in the event of rain.



Admission:

Free admission. Paid parking at the Alario Center.



About:

The Westbank Heritage Festival is an initiative of New Growth Economic Development Association and Jefferson Parish Councilman Byron Lee, District 3. Launched in 2015, the Westbank Heritage Festival is a staple, live music festival on the Westbank / “Best Bank” that features stellar musical lineups consisting of zydeco, jazz, blues, R&B, country, rap, and gospel music performances. The free, outdoor event features live entertainment to stimulate economic growth and exposure for musicians and businesses while celebrating the rich heritage of the Westbank.