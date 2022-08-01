What's Hot: Artful BarWare

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down. Should the green fairies call, deliver accordingly with a stainless steel absinthe bar tool. Measuring 7” and prepped for you to partake, this timeless utensil won’t tarnish. Perch, 2844 Magazine St., 504-899-2122, perch-home.com.

Tickle their tipple by serving your preferred aperitif from a hand-blown, blush pink-colored Estelle decanter made by glass artisans in Poland. 8.5” x 6.5”, capacity 26 oz. Jade,

324 Metairie Rd., 504-875-4420, jade.shoplightspeed.com.

To stir with love. Swirling sips or adding a dollup of an upleveled ingredient will be très chic when using a set of Fez small teaspoons in gold and white. Lucy Rose, 3318 Magazine St., 504-895-0444; 600 Metairie Rd., 504-218-7368, shoplucyrose.com.

No spill compares to the petite thrill of pairing your nightcap of choice with a cheers cocktail napkin from SFERRA, made of white hemstitched 100% linen and embellished with clink worthy, globally-inspired embroidered toasts. Sotre Collection, 3909 Magazine St., 504-304-9475, sotrecollection.com.

Tip back a toddy and admire a bottom’s up bite from a textured alligator base glass mug from Arthur Court Designs. Chill in the refrigerator or freezer, or warm in the oven up to 350º degrees. Friend & Company, 7713 Maple St., 504-866-5433, friendandco.bridgecatalog.com.