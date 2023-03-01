What's Hot: Viva Magenta

Accessorize with pizazz courtesy of a colorful card or cash holder. This version from Primecut features one-of-a-kind cowhide exterior and a solid brass fastener for good measure. Saint Claude Social Club, 1933 Sophie Wright Pl., 504-218-8987, saintclaudesocialclub.com.

Make your tablescape a wanderlust-inspired scene with a set of four cotton napkins, handmade in India. The rich color palette and eye-catching print will bring vibrance to any brunch setting. Maisonette, 2727 Prytania St., Ste. 13, 504-437-1850, maisonetteshop.com.

Embrace the Pantone Color of the Year and lively up your lobes with a pair of cascading flower drop earrings, in AAA+ CZ set in hematite. Swoon Boutique, 130 Harrison Ave., 504-516-2770, swoonboutiquenola.com.

Add a pop of color to your world with a piece of artwork like Magenta Sky by George Dolgy. The Acrylic on wood panel creation features a dreamy landscape with orange cliffs on the horizon. Where y’Art Works, 1901 Royal St., 504-325-5672, whereyartworks.com.

Be bold in your abode with flourishing wallpaper “Earthly Delights” by local artist Sean Yseult. Distributed by Spruce, all designs are available in formats ranging from matte and vinyl to industrial grade, and in a multitude of fabrics like velvet, canvas and chiffon. Appointment only, send queries to: studio@spruceshowroom.com. SPRUCE, 2043 Magazine St., 504-265-0946, sprucenola.com.