When Naughty is Nice

The Krewe of Krampus NOLAauf is ready to see if children and adults have behaved this year — the naughtier the better. (Really!)

On Dec. 3, the krewe will revive its walking parade after last year’s drive-by version due to the pandemic. The krewe inspiration is Krampus, a beast-like creature from the European Alps who accompanies St. Nicholas; while St. Nicholas rewards good children, Krampus “punishes” the bad. Both of them will be in the parade, as well as the Sisters of Shhhh, The Frau, Y’ules, among other Alpine and New Orleans legends. Be on the lookout for the signature throw of adorned coal.

“One thing we purposely set out to do with the Krewe of Krampus was to do something familiar for people in N.O. so they recognize that it’s a parade, but do it differently,” said krewe founder Michael Esordi. “Then, put our own spin on it.”

New this year are areas where those who have mobility issues, as well as children who have sound sensitivity and flashing light (or similar items) issues can watch the parade. There will also be a person on hand who will interpret the scene in sign language and a person who will describe it for the blind. A new route will be announced closer to the date but will harken to its roots in the Bywater. kreweofkrampus.com, @kreewofkrampus.

A Nutcracker for Everyone

It’s not officially the holidays unless the Sugar Plum Fairy, menacing mice, Clara and her Nutcracker come to life on stage accompanied by a classic score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. New Orleans is lucky this year to have five The Nutcracker productions:

• Marigny Opera Ballet’s “New Orleans Jazz Nutcracker,” Dec. 9-11, 16-18, with an original score by Larry Sieberth based on the original, Marigny Opera House, marignyoperaballet.org, @MarignyOperaBallet

• New Orleans Ballet Theatre, Dec. 10,11, 17,18, 21, 22, Orpheum Theater, nobt.org,

@nola_ballet

• Delta Festival Ballet, Dec. 17, 18, accompanied by the full Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Mahalia Jackson Theater. deltafestivalballet.com, @DeltaFestivalBallet

• Jefferson Performing Arts Society, Dec. 17, 18, Jefferson Performing Arts Center, jpas.org, @Jpasnola

• Saenger Theatre, Dec. 27, featuring the Moscow Ballet, saengernola.com, @saengernola.

Home for the Holidays Book Festival and Boutique

In addition to the Preservation Resource Center’s 47th annual Holiday Home Tour, Dec. 10, 11, the PRC Book Festival and boutique will offer literary and gift delights at the Louise S. McGehee School, 2343 Prytania St. (The tour headquarters is The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.), prcno.org, @prcnola.

Creoles and Cocktails

Did the Creoles of yore drink? Yes, indeed! On Dec. 13, Sazerac House is presenting “Creole Holiday Traditions,” hosted by its “experience” team and cocktail historian Elizabeth Pearce. Hear stories about Creole holiday traditions and learn about their culinary influences on New Orleans holiday traditions, while enjoying New Orleans cocktails paired with desserts. Sazerac House, 101 Magazine St., sazerachouse.com, @Sazerachouse.

Photo Finish

PhotoNOLA, the city’s photography festival, is ready to have its closeup Dec. 9-11. There are a number of photography exhibitions at galleries, museums and other venues around town, while some event highlights include: PhotoBOOK Fair, featuring photography books from photographers and publishers, Noon-4:30 p.m., CURRENTS and Black Alchemy: Remembering Fazendeville exhibition openings, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and PhotoWALK, a showcase of 50 photographers’ works, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., all Dec. 9 at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art 925 Camp St., photonola.com.