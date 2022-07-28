NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Peacock Room at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot is hosting a special White Linen Night event on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring local artist Jay Mckay, in partnership with the Arts District New Orleans (ADNO). The event is open to the public, and Jay’s work will be on display and available for purchase.

Additionally, Joshua Starkman is bringing his “Have a Great Day” Showcase to the Peacock Room on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m for his last show in the series. The showcase will feature Joshua accompanied by some of the finest musicians in the city. Performers will include some from his “Have a Great Day” series on social media. More info at https://peacockroomnola.com/events.