In 2005, Margaret Lucey Power, then a high school sophomore, enrolled at Portsmouth Abbey, a boarding school in Rhode Island. John Gray Parker was a senior at the same school. They were on the sailing team together, but nothing romantic happened. Elizabeth Parker, John Gray’s sister, became good friends with Margaret. Margaret and Elizabeth went on to attend College of the Holy Cross together. During this time, Margaret and John Gray saw each other occasionally.

Finally, at Elizabeth’s 2018 wedding in New Orleans, they connected on the dance floor. After hours of dancing, they headed to Crystal on Bourbon Street, where Margaret ordered the six-burger family special and John Gray quipped “Where have you been all my life?”

At the time, John Gray was living in Washington, D.C. and Margaret was living in Boston, but they knew they wanted to see each other again. When Margaret planned a trip to D.C. to visit her cousin, John Gray planned dinner for the two of them at a French restaurant called Convivial. They ended up spending the entire weekend together.

Two years later, the Power and Parker families spent the day sailing in Cape Cod and then returned to the Powers’ home. John Gray pulled Margaret aside, pretending to point out some new flowers, and surprised her by getting down on one knee! After Margaret happily accepted, the families enjoyed celebrating together at a dinner John Gray had planned at the Parkers’ rental house in Mattapoisett.

While Cape Cod was on the list of places they considered getting married, they ultimately chose New Orleans, the city where they reconnected. After spending ten minutes at St. Mary’s Old Italian Catholic Church and the Old Ursuline Convent & Museum, they felt pulled to the venue by an almost magical force.

On March 26, 2022, Margaret and her father pulled up to the church in a vintage sports car driven by a family friend of the Parkers. After the two were pronounced husband and wife, the celebration made its way to the Convent for the reception, where a table featured wedding photos of the couple’s parents and grandparents. These photos were some of the many references to things important to their families—as were the touches of New England, the choice of flowers, personalized cups, napkins, hand-rolled cigars, and late-night Popeye’s.

Before that late night chicken, everyone enjoyed a meal by Joel’s Catering; highlights were shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and lobster rolls. The feast was great fuel for a night of dancing, kicked off by the newlyweds’ first dance to “Got Love” by The Revivalists—a nod to the first concert they saw together.

After the wedding, Margaret and John Gray spent a little over two weeks traveling along the Amalfi Coast. They live in Weston, M.A., where Margaret works in portfolio leasing at Longfellow Real Estate Development Company and John Gray works in consulting at Slalom Consulting.

