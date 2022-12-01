“What’s your favorite Meters song?” said Jono Goodman to Sami Slovy when they were first introduced. They met only long enough to exchange phone numbers, but soon Sami called Jono to meet up. Their first date was in January 2018 at the Lost Love Lounge, where they talked for hours. Eventually they would discover that they had been to hundreds of the same shows and parties but never met! Their shared love of music brought them together when the time was right.

Two years after that first date, Jono proposed under the statue of one of New Orleans’ most famous musicians, Louis Armstrong, the afternoon of December 31. That night, they celebrated their engagement with friends at a Foundations of Funk Show.

With music laying the foundation for their relationship, it’s no surprise that Sami and Jono made it their number one priority when planning their wedding. Neither wanted a traditional wedding, so they decided instead to throw the best party of their lives.

On March 12, 2022, the party kicked into high gear at the Civic Theater, which overflowed plants, giving the venue a jungle-like vibe. Plants were in abundance on the chuppah, under which Sami and Jono were married by Rabbi Jana De Benedetti. The acoustics in the venue were perfect for the music during the wedding ceremony, performed by Jono’s band The Kaiyotes, as well as the star-studded lineup that followed.

After a cocktail hour and second line with the Kinfolk Brass Band, it was time for the highlight of the evening—the reception music. The lineup featured original member of The Meters George Porter Jr., Mike Lemmler, Alvin Ford Jr, Chris Adkins, Tracci Lee, Erica Falls, Erion Williams, Jeff Albert and Tracy Griffin with special surprise guest Cyril Neville. Donning a tie-dye blazer made as a nod to Porter’s signature style, the groom sat in with the band for a few songs!

Not to be outdone by her new husband, Sami showed out in a sparkly jacket. The newlyweds shared their first dance to “Love Is For Me” by The Meters. Not only is it a song by their favorite band, it is also the first song that Sami ever sang to Jono.

After the celebration at the Civic, the festivities continued at Preservation Hall, where DJ Ron Rona kept guests on their feet until the wee hours.

Sami and Jono spent the next month traveling to Morocco, Spain, and Portugal. They then returned to New Orleans, where they live in the Broadmoor. Jono, a visual artist, teaches at The New Orleans Academy of Fine Art, works as a framer at Nahan Fine Art & Framing, and gallery assists at Elliott Gallery. Sami is a live event production manager and festival stage manager, as well as playing many other roles in the music industry.

Rehearsal Dinner Location: Bearcat CBD

Pre Event Location: Le Pavillion Hotel

Ceremony and Reception: Civic Theater

After Party: Preservation Hall

Brunch: Le Pavillion

Reception Décor: Kim Starr Wise and venue LD Chris Mahlstedt

Coordinator: Spanish Oak Events / Becky Lampp

Wedding Gown: Bliss Bridal on Magazine

Groom’s attire: Luca Falcone; Tie Dye Jacket by local artist LudaSigns

Engagement Ring: Lockhart Jewelers, Shreveport LA

Bride’s Wedding Band: Engraved tungsten from Etsy

Groom’s Wedding Band: made of Koa wood by Utah-based company My Roots Jewelry

Florist: Kim Starr Wise

Favor: Reusable Kleen Kanteen cups with wedding logo, koozies, and canvas totes

Invitation: Designed by Scott “W” Williams

Caterer: Black Pearl

Sweets: Chocolates from Piety Desire Chocolates

Photographer: Daniel Marquez

Hair: Andrea, Sweet Olive Salon

Makeup: April Stein

Backline: True South Artist Services

Rentals: Just Ask / True Value

Chuppah: Curious Form & Kim Starr Wise

Transportation: Big Easy Limos

Brunch Catering: Amaris Catering