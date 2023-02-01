With This Ring: Throw a Wedding, Mister!

The month of February brings many things to celebrate—one of which is Valentine’s Day. Across the globe, February 14 is one of the most popular days to get engaged or hold a wedding. But in New Orleans, this date often falls smack dab in the middle of Carnival season, which can present a whole new level of logistics. Christian Galvin with Solari Orleans and Emmeline Johnson, Concept Director at Bonfire Events + Catering, offer some pro tips for planning a Carnival wedding.

There are many practical things to take into consideration when getting married in New Orleans this time of year, and planning early is key. Johnson notes that “many local musicians, performers and artists that you might be looking to incorporate into your reception are likely involved in krewes resulting, in limited availability.” The same holds true for local guests, who may have Mardi Gras balls on their calendars long before they receive a couple’s save-the-date. Out-of-town guests may experience sticker shock when traveling for the big day, as both hotels and flights will be at a premium.

However, as Galvin emphasizes, out-of-town guests will love the chance to experience Mardi Gras and will be thrilled with a bundle of beads and trinkets to take home—either as a wedding favor or in a welcome bag to greet them when they arrive at the hotel. “Solari Orleans is directly on the St. Charles Avenue parade route,” he enthuses, “which means guests have a front row seat to the Greatest Free Show On Earth.”

Because Solari Orleans is directly on the parade route, newlyweds should expect spontaneous participation in their celebration, observes Galvin: “Second Line Wedding parades are even more fun with one lane of St. Charles Avenue reserved for pedestrians. Expect carnival revelers to join in the festivities!”

Should a couple not wish to mingle their wedding with the revelry of a nearby parade, Johnson points out that there are plenty of areas of the city away from the chaos. When choosing a venue away from the parade routes, she advises adding extra time for your guests to arrive and for vendors to load in and load out. Traffic is often impacted in other areas that you might not consider, such as where the floats line up before and after parades. This information is not published the same way as parade route street closures, so couples should be sure to do their research!

Johnson and Galvin agree that a Carnival season wedding offers tons of opportunities to be inventive. According to Johnson, it’s a time for “guests to attend in more playful and creative attire.” Echoing this sentiment, Galvin remarks “Once a year, there’s a distinctive color palette quintessential to the season. Mardi Gras presents an ideal opportunity for brides and grooms seeking to explore an adventurous dress code.” Couples can even incorporate the traditional purple, green and gold into wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses, creating a truly unique visual.

These are just a few ways couples can make sure that their Carnival wedding flows smoothly so that they can create an unforgettable experience that captures the magic of the season.

Submit your wedding to aveweddings@myneworleans.com