As Co-owner of The Skin Surgery Centre, Dr. Elizabeth Bucher brings years of experience and expertise in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and reconstruction to Greater New Orleans. Today’s most effective treatment for specific types of skin cancer, Mohs surgery allows for the removal of as little skin as necessary to cure skin cancer and utilizes advanced reconstruction techniques to achieve an excellent functional and cosmetic result.

A New Orleans native who attended Boston College and LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, Dr. Bucher completed her internal medicine internship and dermatology residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, where she completed an accredited fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Procedural Dermatology. Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgeons, she is a volunteer faculty member of the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and serves as Advocacy Ambassador for Louisiana for the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

615 Metairie Rd, Metairie

504-644-4226

theskinsurgerycentre.com