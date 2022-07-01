Joining the Port of New Orleans Harbor Police in 2001, Harbor Police Department (HPD) Chief Melanie Montroll boasts over two decades of experience spanning diverse roles within the department. The department’s first woman and first African American woman Chief of Police, Montroll is devoted to recruiting and retaining the highest quality personnel to continue HPD’s mission of protecting and serving the Port’s jurisdiction and the community at large. Chief Montroll holds an MBA from the University of New Orleans, is a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University and a member of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police.

