Decades of experience on “both sides of the desk,” Christine O’Brien’s unique perspective allows her to expertly serve clients from both the employer and insurance provider point of views. As Executive Director for UnitedHealthcare’s commercial plans of Louisiana and Mississippi, Christine and her team strive to provide employers and members accessible, affordable health care, while investing in their communities. Last year UnitedHealthcare awarded nearly $1.6M in Louisiana and over $1.1M in Mississippi to community organizations. She’s also a dedicated servant leader, as a former mentor for Loyola’s Women’s Leadership Academy, Southeast Region American Lung Association board member, and for the past ten years, an American Heart Association Circle of Red member.

3838 N Causeway Blvd, #2500, Metairie, LA | 1.800.273.8095 | uhc.com