At The Skin Surgery Centre, co-owner Dr. Elizabeth Bucher is joined by Dr. Vanessa Voss in providing the region’s highest quality treatment of skin cancers and other issues of the skin and nails. Caring for patients in rooms outfitted with televisions and music, the team at The Skin Surgery Centre strives to foster a warm, relaxing, and personalized environment for every patient and their family.

Specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, the least invasive skin cancer treatment with the highest success rate available, Dr. Bucher, Dr. Voss, and every physician at The Skin Surgery Centre are board certified and Mohs fellowship trained. Having undergone years of comprehensive, rigorous training, including reconstruction techniques, Dr. Bucher and Dr. Voss can expertly remove patients’ cancerous cells while performing cosmetic reconstruction all within the same day. A network of three state-of-the-art facilities ensure patients from the Southshore, Northshore, and all the way to Biloxi can improve the health and appearance of their skin with a personal touch.

In addition to trained cancer surgeons, pathologists, and reconstructive surgeons, both Dr. Bucher and Dr. Voss are members of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery.

1615 Metairie Rd., Metairie | 2581 Florida St., Mandeville | 1720-A Medical Park Drive, Biloxi | theskinsurgerycentre.com