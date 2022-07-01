Inspired by two physician parents and fueled by a passion to treat the whole patient, Dr. Jan Cooper began practicing general internal medicine in 1988. As a primary care provider and often the first physician to see patients, Dr. Cooper’s deep knowledge of her patients allows her to factor in medical, social, and personal determinants in their care. A longtime New Orleans East resident aligned with the hospital’s mission to provide “Healthcare that Empowers”, Dr. Cooper is driven by furthering accessible healthcare opportunities that contribute to disease prevention and the overall improvement of health within her community.

