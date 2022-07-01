With aspirations to be a forensic pathologist, Jolie Bernard never imagined she’d find such success and immense fulfillment in telling other’s stories. For twenty-three years, Jolie has immersed herself in the communications industry, twelve of which she has served as Principal Owner & Chief Strategist for The Bernard Group – an award winning, full-service strategic communications and branding firm. Jolie spends her time prioritizing brand relevance and sustainability for clients ranging from small businesses to major corporations. With servant leadership as the cornerstone of her operating system, Jolie is the founder of four youth-serving non-profit organizations: the Future Forward Foundation, Alton J. Dugas Foundation, The Soapbox Campaign, Inc., and The Monarch Society.

504.909.5650 | thebernardgroupnola.com