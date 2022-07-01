Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Dorignac’s has provided generations of families with the foods and specialty items that make their everyday meals and special occasions both meaningful and familiar. Founded in the 1940s by Joseph Dorignac, Jr. and his mother Margaret Dedebant Dorignac, the grocery is still run by the passionate, committed Dorignac family now in its 4th generation.

For Nicole M. Dorignac, Secretary/Treasurer, and her family, it’s important to continue hiring individuals with developmental disabilities, a practice the company’s founders began in Dorignac’s early days. “We work with Arc of Greater New Orleans to employ these amazing individuals and see them take pride in a job well done—they are such an important part of our team,” says Nicole. “We are grateful for Arc and its mission and enjoy working with them to provide job opportunities to their clients.”

Additionally, Nicole takes pride in her position as a successful woman in business and the family-like work environment Dorignac’s has cultivated for all its team members.

“Setting examples of women thriving in business, their community, and the home is crucial in inspiring the next generation of successful women,” says Nicole. “Within our business I also act as a mother figure, creating a safe environment for our employees to grow.”

