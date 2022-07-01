With a goal to help businesses resolve potential conflicts in the conference room instead of the courtroom, Patricia Pannell lends her 25 years of experience as a labor and employment lawyer to provide professional human resources support to small and midsize businesses. Patricia’s background as an attorney enables her to approach issues with precision, proactively identifying patterns and potential issues before they escalate. Passionate about giving back to her community and employing her perspective as a business owner herself, Patricia enjoys partnering with local chambers of commerce, nonprofits, and small businesses to help cultivate positive work environments and continue to grow the local business community at large.

504.737.2438 | gotchacoveredhr.com