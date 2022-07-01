The premier full-service weight loss, weight management, and wellness center of New Orleans, EveryBody Wellness offers individualized plans to help clients reach their personal goals. Owner and registered nurse Peggy Rodriguez began EveryBody Wellness after her own weight loss journey using Ideal Protein, a physician-developed, scientifically backed weight loss protocol.

“Our goal is to individualize weight loss and help people build and maintain healthier lifestyles, leading to a longer, happier life,” says Peggy. Haley Lightfoot, an Integrative Nutritionist and Health + Wellness Coach, collaborates with Peggy to help clients lose weight and achieve optimal wellness using the Ideal Protein method. By designing comprehensive, individualized plans based on their clients’ unique needs and objectives, the team at EveryBody Wellness not only helps clients shed weight, but coaches them in achieving health and wellness in all areas of their life.

The weight loss journey is a personal and intimate one. EveryBody Wellness takes a team approach and works individually and confidentially with each client to determine and achieve their goals. Committed to helping their clients achieve their goals, EveryBody Wellness offers flexible hours to accommodate every schedule. In business for over 15 years, EveryBody Wellness offers locations Uptown and in Metairie.

8216 Oak Street, New Orleans | 2901 Ridgelake Drive, Ste. 101, Metairie | 504.287.8558 | everybodywellnessnola.com