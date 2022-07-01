The nation’s first African American woman to lead a short line railroad and a second-generation railroader, Tomeka Watson Bryant’s operations and commercial experience positions her perfectly to lead the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) as its General Manager. Beginning her career as a Trainmaster for both CSX and NOPB, Watson Bryant has managed business development and customer service, sales and marketing, and launched an effective safety program during her time at NOPB. Beyond her railroad work serving the Port of New Orleans and the city’s industry, Watson Bryant holds an MBA and serves as Vice President for the National Contract Management Association Mardi Gras Chapter.

