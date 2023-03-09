NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Spring is in full swing at Virgin Hotels New Orleans complete with sunny days and stellar rooftop weather. Throughout the month of March, the hotel will be celebrating Women’s History Month with curated cocktails made with women-led spirits and unique activations including a burlesque brunch inspired by Britney Spears. To kick off the official start of spring, The Pool Club is hosting a rooftop concert featuring performances from Le Youth and other local artists. Below is the upcoming entertainment schedule.

Wednesday at the Square After-Party Series

Commons Club | Wednesday, March 15, at 7-10 p.m. (continues every Wednesday until May 17)

New Orleans’ free concert series returns steps from Virgin Hotels New Orleans, which means the fun continues at Commons Club! Every Wednesday starting on March 15, visit our flagship bar, restaurant, and lounge to continue your Wednesday at the Square fun until 10pm. This month kicks off with DJ87, former resident Wednesday at the Square DJ.

Britney Spears Burlesque Brunch

Commons Club | Sunday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Grab your girls and don your favorite Britney attire for an epic Britney-themed burlesque brunch hosted by Trixie Minx Productions. Indulge in delicious brunch bites and sip bottomless bubbly while enjoying iconic Britney tunes and burlesque performances. The experience includes a $45 prix-fixe brunch menu with options, and showtimes are promptly at 10:30am & 1:00pm.

River Beats Presents The Deep ft. Le Youth

The Pool Club | Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m.

Kick off rooftop season with late night grooves featuring Le Youth and his “About Us” experience in New Orleans. The “About Us” experience is a new conceptual run of tour dates designed to bring people together, create intimate moments, and remove the literal and figurative separation between himself and his fans.