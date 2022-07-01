Wooden Treasures 

Following the launch of the Rift Sawn Oak Dresser, local furniture company Doorman has launched a new credenza and desk for the Clio Collection in collaboration with interior design firm Logan Killen Interiors of New Orleans-based design store, Sunday Shop. All pieces are handmade in Doorman’s NOLA workshop with rounded, oversized knobs and a modern build. Available at Sunday Shop. sundayshop.co

Cajun Collection

Lafayette-based mixed-media artist Francis X. Pavy is known for retelling the traditional stories and folklore of South Louisiana through iconography and vibrant colors. Now, through Pavy Art + Design Studio, he has launched a contemporary line of Cajun textiles to share his love of French Louisiana with the world. Derived from his original artwork, the textiles and wallpapers are meant to shine a spotlight on the unique heritage and vibrant (yet fragile) ecosystem of South Louisiana. For example, the Stormy Waters pattern — inspired by the historic Louisiana flood of 2016 and the common occurrence of hurricanes along the Gulf Coast — intertwines flowing water with plant and animal imagery. Available at Spruce, by appointment only. sprucenola.com

Historic Redevelopment

Architecture group CICADA, and the construction team at Perrier Esquerré Contractors, are currently redeveloping an historic property in the active Uptown corridor of Baronne and Constantinople streets, adjacent to Martin’s Wine Cellar. The 11,600-square-foot building, which has been out of commerce for more than a decade, will offer a variety of spaces for commercial businesses on the ground floor (lessees include local marketing firm DEVENEY, Lucy Boone Ice Cream and Zee’s Pizzeria), plus four residential apartment units on the second floor. The nearly $2 million redevelopment preserves the history of the century-old Fine Arts Theatre built in 1917.

Dream Scents

Known for her decade-long collaboration with international retailer Anthropologie, artist Rebecca Rebouché has released a new handcrafted candle formulated by locally based Hazeltine. The Glowing Pattern Candle ($70) features coconut wax with scents of vetiver root, fig leaf, bitter orange and guaiac wood, encased in a glass vessel adorning Rebouché’s artwork. She calls it a candle for dreamers, illuminating the darkness and leaving only golden shimmering light. rebeccarebouche.com/the-beauty-shop

Mecca for Design

A new concept showroom has opened on the Northshore in Lacombe, dubbed Livio Designs. The 12,000-square-foot showroom not only focuses on design but also on building and furnishing livable spaces. In addition to an indoor/outdoor furniture and décor division, the showroom features an appliance and grill division, and an outdoor kitchen and construction division — making it easy to take care of multiple design challenges all at once. Customers also can meet with a dedicated design team to plan every detail for the perfect outdoor space. Also be sure to check out the demo kitchen where cooking classes and other events take place. liviodesigns.com