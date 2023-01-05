NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Do you have an estate sale find you just couldn’t pass up or a family heirloom you’ve been wondering about? Find out what they’re really worth during the WYES ANTIQUES SHOWCASE with New Orleans Auction Galleries on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at WYES located at 916 Navarre Ave. in New Orleans. During the event, attendees may have items evaluated by antique experts, attend three antique-related seminars and enjoy wine and light bites.



As one of the country’s leading regional auction companies, New Orleans Auction Galleries (NOAG), will provide antique experts to assess your antiques assets throughout the all-day event. The following experts will be on hand: Charles C. Cage, Silver & Fine Books, Documents & Manuscripts; Jelena Restovic James, Director of Fine Art; Michele M. Carolla, British and American Paintings and Sculpture; Ireys Bowman, General Specialist – Decorative Objects, Porcelain, Handbags; Tom Halverson, American Furniture & Decorative Arts; Greg S. Kowles, Furniture & Restoration; Kim Lemon, Fine Jewelry; and Claudia Kheel, Southern Regional Fine Art Specialist.



Tickets will be sold online at wyes.org/events for three separate time slots: 10:00 a.m. to Noon, Noon – 2:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Anyone who enters the building MUST have a ticket. No children allowed. Ticket prices are: $45 General Admission which includes two items to be evaluated by an expert; $100 for VIP includes front of line access with two evaluations, and a $20 Friend of Event ticket will allow entry into building and does not include an evaluation. ALL TICKET PRICES include wine and light bites, as well as access to three seminars by antique experts throughout the day.



Seminar seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. The three 30-minute seminars include Q&A and will be held on the third floor. The following topics will be explored: “Furniture Essentials: Living with Antiques” by Furniture Specialist & Restorer Greg S. Kowles at 11:00 a.m.; “Stunning Silver: From New Orleans to Beyond” by Silver Specialist Charles C. Cage at 1:00 p.m. and “From the Bayou to the City: Louisiana Art” by Regional Fine Art Specialist Claudia Kheel at 3:00 p.m.



Visit wyes.org/events for a full list of event FAQs, expert bios, and to purchase tickets. All proceeds benefit WYES.