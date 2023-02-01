WYES-TV has seen a lot of seasons come and go — it just celebrated 65 years on air! The station remains a beloved broadcast icon televising PBS shows, as well as locally produced content, such as Steppin’ Out, which first aired in 1987.

The WYES Gala: A Station for All Seasons presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust beckoned supporters to don cocktail or seasonal inspired attire to head to the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on Sept. 23 to support the station.

- Advertisement -

Waiting for them was entertainment by another New Orleans icon — Deacon John — who performed with his band, the Ivories, courtesy of Tia and Jimmy Roddy.

An online auction, sponsored by Woodward Design+Build, featured more than 100 items, including a Scottsdale Luxury Getaway for six, a 2023 ride in the Krewe of Orpheus parade and lunch at Antoine’s with legendary and iconic writer Walter Isaacson.

New this year at the gala was the Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry raffle featuring a pair of 18-kt. white gold diamond loop earrings.

Event co-chairs were Stephanie and Ryan Burks, Karen and Henry Coaxum, and Anne and Edmund Redd.

Fun Facts

Did you know Channel 12 used to be Channel 8? It wasn’t until 1970 that WYES made the change from Channel 8 to 12. The movie, The Naked Jungle with Charlton Heston was showing during the switch.

Henry Coaxum, Karen Coaxum, Stephanie Burks, Ryan Burks

Alfredo Sanchez, Rachelle Sanchez, Helen Graves, Sophie Burka, Allison Kupperman, Amanda Berger, Ashley Lengsfield

Judge Clint Smith, Dr. Sheryl Smith, Anne Redd, Edmund Redd

Aislinn Hinyup, Bobby Dandry, Allison Shapiro Dandry, Laurie Guillaume

Paul Flower, Donna Flower, Peggy Scott Laborde

Tia Roddy, Deacon John, Jimmy Roddy