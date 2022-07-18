NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Don’t miss the party of the summer at Urban South Brewery! From 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, Urban South will celebrate all things Yacht Rock with live music, pop up vendors, food trucks and amazing beer. The brewery will release three specialty beers the day of the event:

Summer Breeze – Fruited Sour – Similar to the fan-favorite Spilled series, Summer Breeze is a fruited sour with a cocktail-inspired twist. Filled with kiwi and coconut and finished with spices and rose water, this is the perfect summer sip.

Sailing – Fruited Sour – Another cocktail-inspired sour beer made for the beach, Sailing starts with Cara Cara orange and tangerine for a citrusy background and finishes with a splash of lime for some acidity. Layers of grenadine, orgeat and rose water complete each sip.

Kokomo – Fruited Cream IPA – Brewed with over 50% flaked oats and hopped with Cashmere and Waimiea hops for a tropical punch, this IPA is aged with passionfruit, pineapple, toasted macadamia nut and a pinch of nutmeg. No milk sugars were used to brew this beer, but it’s thick and decadent nonetheless!

The three Yacht-Rock-inspired beers are available in a limited edition to-go six pack box. The Yacht Rock Box is currently available for preorder and includes an event wristband good for three draft pours at the Yacht Rock Bash.

For more information, visit: https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/product/yacht-rock-box/1882.