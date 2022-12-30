You Night Ribbons Rock the Runway

It was a runway show like no other with women dressed in gowns and other chic fashion for You Night’s Ribbons Rock the Runway on Oct. 1.

What made this catwalk different was the models, cancer survivors and nurses who wore clothing in the ribbon colors representing 19 women’s cancers. In a month when pink is the dominant ribbon color for breast cancer, You Night wanted to highlight other cancers that affect women. Among the other hues were white for lung cancer and burgundy and white for head and neck cancer.

- Advertisement -

Founded in 2013, You Night is one of the few organizations of its kind that fuses therapy and a variety of creative arts that help women find a strong tribe and path forward after a cancer diagnosis.

Among You Night’s empowering initiatives include its “Runway Empowerment Program,” in which participants are given several months of professional runway training and therapeutic activities. The event is central to the organization’s mission as You Night participants are joined by their family members, friends, doctors, nurses and other medical staff, as well as the general public, to celebrate together and emphasize that everyone is in this fight, recovery and healing process together.

The event at the Sugar Mill benefited You Night’s nonprofit, “We Lift You Up” fund.

Fun Fact: Ribbons Rock the Runway broke the Guinness World Record for the most models in a fashion show with 430 models. The event beat the previous record of 421 models held by a modeling agency in Spain.

Ashley Domec, Mitch C. Davis

Deliah Hampton, Carl Mack, Holley Haag

Enjanique Miller, Bryan Elzy Jr., Cayden Irvin, Gretchen Irvin-Elder

Jeff Beach, Daisy Camacho, Joyce Sergi, Michael Holmes

Caroline Graham, Dr. Jimmy Ellis, Lisa McKenzie

Peter Klett, Terry McDermott