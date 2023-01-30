NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Young Audiences Charter School at Lawrence D. Crocker will hold a Black History Month Parade to kick off the month’s celebrations. There will be performances by Second Line organizations, Indian tribes, and staff and students in Social Clubs. The Crocker band and other local marching units will have a section in the parade.

Students will be dressed in African/traditional attire. Each grade will represent the following country or city: Prek- Liberia, Kinder- Ghana, 1st Grade- South Africa, 2nd Grade- Rwanda, 3rd Grade-Tanzania, 4th Grade-Senegal, 5th Grade- Kenya, 6th Grade- Ethiopia, 7th Grade- Nigeria, 8th Grade- New Orleans.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 3, 2-3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Young Audiences Charter School (YACS) at Lawrence D. Crocker

2301 Marengo St., New Orleans, LA

The parade will begin at the school and extend around the 4 blocks of the school’s perimeter between Lasalle, Marengo, General Taylor, and S. Liberty Streets.