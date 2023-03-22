NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Young Audiences Charter Schools (YACS) at Lawrence D. Crocker, an open enrollment, arts-integrated school in Uptown New Orleans, invites the community and prospective students and families to attend its YACS Arts Fiesta and Open House on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its campus at 2301 Marengo St. in Uptown New Orleans. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature school tours, a brief presentation, and an arts integrated craft tent. Food and drinks will be served. For more information on how to participate, go to: www.yacs.org.

YACS recently expanded its arts-integrated public education to Uptown New Orleans at its Lawrence D. Crocker Campus, serving grades PK4-8. At Young Audiences Charter School, the arts-integration curriculum reflects recent research from the arts education field that provides significant evidence of the value of the arts in the learning process. Arts Integration combines the arts with the learning of core academic subjects. It supports educational achievement and improved student behavior by giving children both a “springboard” and a “safety net” for learning. The arts allow students to be more engaged in education-focusing on each child’s abilities and interests to provide support in academic achievement. The arts also provide increased opportunities for parental involvement in school, a key component to education.

Parents are encouraged to visit the school’s website www.yacs.org, call (504) 304-6332 or e-mail admissions@yacs.org for enrollment information.