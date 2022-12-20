NEW ORLEANS (press release) – YouthForce NOLA (YouthForce) today released its 2022 Annual Report, “Reconnection + Resurgence + Results: Career-Connected Learning Rebounds & Gains Ground in 2022.” The report gives an overview of the great strides the YouthForce network made during the year and celebrates young people and inspiring partners.

Report highlights:

Close to 8,000 students participated in career education programs.

Students across all high school grades earned 238 industry credentials from YouthForce’s Training Provider Partners.

YouthForce NOLA trained 350 educators to incorporate soft skills into their lesson plans.

About 1,600 students were directly impacted by New Orleans-based educators through the Soft Skills Educator Cooperative.

YouthForce provided $2.5 million in subgrants to partners.

130 of YouthForce’s employer partners engaged with students.

Career training for our young people has continued to thrive in New Orleans despite the challenges our region faced this year. Guided by its mission and values, YouthForce and its partners continued to work diligently to prepare New Orleans public school students for successful pursuit of high-paying careers.

This year, we reconnected with young people by returning to in-person training sessions and real-world work experiences. Our collective of educators, employers, training providers and community organizations also advocated and secured numerous policy-related victories that reduce system-level barriers young people face as they explore and learn about career options.