For those who may have given up alcohol for Lent (or for any other reason), Mister Mao has unveiled a new non-alcoholic drinks section on the menu called Virgins Who Can’t Drive. Created by the restaurant’s Co-owner, William “Wildcat” Greenwell, the rotating selection of zero-proof libations include Bubbe’s Taho Recliner (made with Lyre’s Italian Orange, grapefruit and passionfruit), the Hibiscus Masala Lemonade (made with hibiscus tea, ginger syrup, fresh-squeezed lime juice and chaat masala, garnished with marigolds); and the Libertad (made with Lyre’s Dark Cane Non-Alcoholic Spirit, rose water, orange and Coke). 4501 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-345-2056, mistermaonola.com

Drinks with a Vue

French Quarter Festival kicks off this year April 13-16 with a plethora of bands on multiple stages. Swing by the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans and get a bird’s eye view of the festivities from the 360-degree indoor and outdoor observation decks at Vue Orleans. In addition to multiple exhibitions and interactive cultural experiences, Vue Orleans offers a cafe with cold beer, craft cocktails and snacks to hold you over between bands. 2 Canal St., 504-285-3600, vueorleans.com

Clean Collaboration

Faubourg Brewing Co. and its parent company, Made By The Water, have partnered with Richard’s Rainwater to open the world’s largest potable rainwater collection site atop the brewery. Louisiana’s first-ever rain capture facility for drinking water is expected to collect more than 2 million gallons of water each year, providing consumers with clean and renewable drinking water. Of course, the state-of-the-art brewery will continue to make its lineup of award-winning beers. Be sure to swing by on Thursdays during April for Happy Hour ($5 pints and $1 chargrilled oysters from Fete au Fete, from 2-8 p.m.) and Trivia Night (6:30-8 p.m.). 3501 Jourdan Road, 504-867-4000, faubourgbrewery.com, richardsrainwater.com

Spring Sips

Jack Rose, the signature restaurant inside the Pontchartrain Hotel, is showcasing a new cocktail menu with a bevy of inventive libations. For example, the Romerito features rosemary-infused tequila, Grand Marnier, amaretto, pineapple and lime. The Read’s Secret, meanwhile, is made with gin, Clooster Bitters, Acqua di Cedro, lemon, coconut milk, pineapple, mint and black pepper. For a local spin, try the Louisiana Harvest with gin, Pimm’s, strawberry cucumber shrub, rhubarb, lemon and ginger. Other options include the Burn Book, made with Gentilly Gin, Chinola, Chareau, lime, orgeat and Peychaud’s Bitters, and Death in the Andes, made with pisco, coconut water, cinnamon, lime and Angostura bitters. Finally, the What’s Eating Him? features vodka, grappa, peach, basil, nutmeg, lemon and verjus. The menu is available Wednesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. 2031 St. Charles Ave., 504-323-1500, jackroserestaurant.com

Bartenders for Hire

Blue Book Barkeeps, a company started by Emily Starr and Nate Usrey, offers bartenders for hire for any type of special event. Whether that means full-service bar catering with a customized cocktail list or simply a skilled bartender for a dinner party, wedding or a charity gala, the company has a cache of talented bartenders to suit the event. “We developed a mission to celebrate New Orleans cocktail culture, to bring that culture into people’s homes and celebrations, and to highlight and value the work of the people who create joyful experiences and lasting memories,” Starr says. 504-264-1195, bluebookbarkeeps.com

LGD Libations

This spring, head to the Bower Monday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m. for cocktail and food specials. Choose from a daily house punch ($8), house wine by the glass ($7) and select signature cocktails like an old fashioned, a paloma and a Mood Ring ($8). Additionally, discounted bites from executive chef Marcus Woodham include whipped feta, crispy broccoli, and cheese and charcuterie plates. 1320 Magazine St., 504-582-9738, thebowernola.com