NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Copper Vine is excited to host a Mardi Gras Day brunch and Zulu viewing party (Zulu will pass directly in front of Copper Vine on Poydras) on Tuesday, February 21, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets ($85) will include Copper Vine balcony access to watch Zulu with unlimited Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas and a full brunch buffet featuring chicken and boudin gumbo, roasted beet and citrus salad, mini ham and gruyere quiches, caviar deviled eggs, pain perdu, beignets, smoked salmon board and MORE. Tickets are available to purchase now on the Copper Vine Website.

